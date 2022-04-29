HARTFORD — Ricky J. Dockery, 51, of Hartford passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Ricky was born May 7th, 1970, in Butler County to the late Royce E. Dockery and Shirley (Bratcher) Dockery.
Ricky worked in construction and was a member of the Horse Branch Church of God.
Aside from his father, Royce E. Dockery, Ricky is preceded in death by one sister, Deborah Kelly and two brothers, Danny and Steven Dockery.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Angela (Warner) Dockery; his mother, Shirley Dockery; two sons, Rylan Brice Dockery and Caleb Lee Antonio; one stepson, Jonathan Whitaker; brothers, Marty Dockery and Jarod Dockery.; sisters, Jeannie McPherson, Delores Jackson, Tammy Hayes,
and Diane Wilson; and
three grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held noon Saturday April 30, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Ryan Himes officiating. Burial will follow at McCandless Cemetery in Grayson County. Friends may visit the family from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday April 29, 2022, at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online Condolences can be left at www.bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
