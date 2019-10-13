Ricky Joe Finney, 61, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on July 1, 1958, to James H. and Betty J. Froelich Finney. Ricky enjoyed shuffleboard, dancing and running around on the farm. He was preceded in death by his father, James Finney; grandmother Nancy Sipes and an aunt, Ella Smith.
Ricky is survived by his mother, Betty Finney; sisters, Karen S. Finney and Doris Barnett; cousin and guardian, Terry and Lori Richard; aunt Josephine Lafour; uncle Jack Froelich; cousins Rita McDaniel, Billy Finney, Nancy Rice and numerous other cousins and friends.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
