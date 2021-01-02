LEWISPORT — Ricky Jones, 62, of Lewisport, was called home Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. He was born in Santa Rosa County, Florida, on Sept. 20, 1958, to Howard and Margie Jones.
Rick loved his family, UK basketball, cooking and his four legged furbaby, Rosie.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Jones; sister Tammy Jones Cox; maternal grandparents Sara and Forrest Hall; and paternal grandparents Louise and Clifton Jones.
Rick is survived by his mother, Margie Jones; sister Susie (Dennis) Taylor; brother Skip (Tina) Jones; son Joshua (Danielle) Jones; daughter Robin (Christine) Jones; niece Tina (Ken) Shephard; and grandchildren Kaitlyn, Austin, Ryan, Christian, Adrianna and Chloe.
A celebration of life will be at a later date to be determined. Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport has been entrusted with care.
Memorial donations may be made in Rick’s memory to the Heartford House or the Hancock County Animal Shelter.
Share your memories and condolences at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
