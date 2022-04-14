HARDINSBURG — Ricky King, 63, of Harned, died April 11, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was a retired heavy equipment operator.
Survivors: daughters, Shannon Rae King, Laura Lee Crawford, Samantha Satterly, and Leah King; son, Cody King; sisters, Linda Brown and Carolyn Brazelton; and brothers, Kenny King and Rodney King.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Private. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Commented