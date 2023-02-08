CENTRAL CITY — Ricky Layne Morris, 66, of Central City, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at his home. He was a retired truck driver for Martin Marietta Hartford Rock Quarry.
Survivors: wife, Cathline Deweese Morris; daughter, Sherry Lynn Morris; and brother, Elvis “Wayne” Morris.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: New Harmony Cemetery, Butler County. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
