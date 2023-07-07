HATFIELD, INDIANA — Ricky Lee Cooper, 57, of Hatfield, Indiana, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center in Newburgh. He was an Army veteran.
Survivors: daughter, Jordan (Mike) Driskell; stepdaughters, Jessika Moore and Jackie Moore; and siblings, Doris Cooper, Karen Wathen, Carolyn Sue (David) Schwoeppe, and Monica Lambert.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: James Parker Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center and Gentiva Hospice for caring for Ricky for the last several months. We would also like to thank his big sissy, Doris Cooper, for all her devotion in helping take care of him.
