Ricky Lee Deno, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home. He was born in Daviess County on Dec. 20, 1958, to the late Alonzo and Dora Mae Vanover Deno. Ricky was a former member of the United States National Guard. He enjoyed working on old cars, spending time with friends, horses and partying. Ricky also was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph C. Deno; a sister, Anna Dunn; and a nephew. Mike Deno.
Ricky is survived by his son, Lee Deno and his wife, Missy, their children, Preston and Joey Deno; a sister, Nelda Fay Bickwermert and her husband, Paul; brothers Melvin Deno and his wife Anita, and Terry Deno and his wife. Pam; brother-in-law Jimmy Dunn; sister-in-law Jackie Deno; and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to close friend Tony.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Ricky Lee Deno Memorial Fund, c/o Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, 519 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Ricky Lee Deno Memorial Fund, c/o Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, 519 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
