GREENVILLE — Ricky Lee Harris, 71, of Ennis and Greenville, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was born in Muhlenberg County on Aug. 27, 1949. He attended River Forest Corporation in Hobart, Indiana, where he became an Eagle Scout member.
In high school, he traveled around Europe with the hand bell group, where they played in several cathedrals. He was also class president for two terms, worked on the newspaper and was in band and hand bells. He attended college at Western Kentucky University, where he obtained his masters in music education. He was a band director in several counties in Kentucky and Florida.
Following his retirement, he returned to Muhlenberg County. He was involved in church activities, including a choir member of Greenville United Methodist Church. He also worked at Tucker Funeral Home. He was the author of “Looks Are Deceiving: Good Morning Message,” which he distributed to many states, totaling over 200 followers. He spent a lot of time caring for his four-legged family members. They include Block, Honey, Kasey, Cherokee, Holly and Lucas II (LT). They also include his feline family members, Angel and Sweetie.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Gordon Ray Harris; grandparents Harrus and Geneva McConnell Harris and Walker and Lucille Cambell Knight; aunt Helen Harris; and special uncle Bob Ward of Mesa, Arizona.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Connie Briggs Harris; his mom, Bonnie Knight Harris; special aunt Kay Ward of Mesa, Arizona; cousins Chris (Shannon) Adkins of Great Falls, Montana, and Jesse Adkins of Mesa, Arizona; uncle Donald (Dolores) Knight of Pearland, Texas; and cousins Phillip Knight of Pearland, Texas, Darlene (Lee) Horn of Valperso, Indiana, Samantha Horn of Evansville, Indiana, Brianna Horn of Indianapolis, and Bradley (Daisy) Horn of Indianapolis.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Barry Robinson officiating, assisted by the Rev. Doc Crowe. Burial will be in Rochester Cemetery. Visitation will be after noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Muhlenberg County Humane Society.
