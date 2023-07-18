GRANDVIEW, INDIANA — Ricky Leon Crawford, 60, of Grandview, Indiana, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his son’s home surrounded by family. He was previously employed at MPW.
Survivors: children, Chad Crawford (Amber) and Josh Crawford (Jordan), and brother, Wayne Crawford (Bobbie).
Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
