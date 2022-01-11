Ricky Ricardo Mayes, 65, of Owensboro, departed this life on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Hopkinsville native was born October 27, 1956, to the late Dorothy Mayes. Ricky was a member of First Baptist Church in Hopkinsville. He loved watching basketball and football and listening to old school music.
In addition to his mother, Ricky was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Louise Barnes.
Ricky leaves to cherish his memories and mourn the loss of his passing his loving wife of 13 years, Faye Carbon Mayes; two sons, Rontrez Mayes, and Ricky (Crystal)Mayes; three daughters, Marshaya Carbon, Latoya(Gov)Carbon-Gardner, Charnele Carbon; three grandsons, Ricky, Ja’Rae, and Kenyata; four granddaughters, Kaleigh, Bernicia, Na’Jaiya, and Aynari; three brothers-in-law, James, Tim, and Earl; and three close friends, Anthony, Wayne, and Eddie; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral service will be Noon Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ricky Mayes may be left at www.glenncares.com.
