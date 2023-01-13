Riley-Kate Haynes was born and passed on December 17, 2022. During the 17 weeks of her life in gestation, she showed so much love and personality through many ultrasounds. She was a very happy baby, doing flips, stretching her feet up over her head, and often waving at mom and dad. Riley-Kate was perfect and healthy in every way. She is the daughter of Adam and Jade Haynes, the answer to their prayers, and they loved being her parents. Riley-Kate lived a perfect life because all she ever knew was pure love.
She is survived by her mother and father, Jade and Adam Haynes; maternal grandparents, David and Theresa Boyle; paternal grandparents, Brian and Natalie Haynes; several aunts and uncles, and many more. She has three other siblings in Heaven by her side, Harper, Mila, and Crew.
A memorial service will be held for her in early February.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
If you would like to celebrate Riley-Kate’s life, please donate material to “God’s Littlest Angels” of Owensboro. They are a non-profit group that makes gowns for babies who have passed away out of wedding dresses.
Messages of condolence for the family of Riley-Kate may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
