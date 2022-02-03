HARTFORD — Riley Thomas Barrett, 81, of Hartford, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at his home. Riley was born in Centertown to the late Charles and Mary Alice Doyal Barrett. Riley was assistant superintendent at Peabody Coal Ken Underground Mine, a member of East Hartford Baptist Church, and Gideon’s International.
Survivors include his wife Sharon Lacefield Barrett; his son, Brian (Debbie) Barrett; three brothers, Jack Barrett, Charles Ray Barrett, and Paul Barrett; his sister, Paula Smiley; two granddaughters, Jaime (Bryson) O’Bryan and Kaylee (Graydon) Turley; and three great-grandchildren, Kora, Jamison, and Karmen O’Bryan.
There will be a private family service. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
