Hawesville — Rita Adkins Hendry, 74, of Hawesville, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Oakwood Health Campus. She was born on Dec. 25, 1948 in Owensboro to the late James “Tip” and Aileen Lamar Adkins. Rita was a member of Hawesville United Methodist Church and retired from Domtar after 42 years of service. She was a member of Mission Minded Women, Hancock County Fair Board, loved Elvis, shoes and purses. Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Sandy Hendry and a brother-in-law, Tommy Keown.
Rita is survived by her children, Mark Hendry and Jennifer Haywood; grandchildren, Samantha (Dylan) Williams, Cameron Thompson, Noah Hanks, Gracie Hendry, Addison Hanks, Olivia Hendry, Stella Hanks, Dixie Haywood, Elsie Haywood and Brogan Haywood; great-grandchildren, Kylee and Wyatt Williams; siblings, Donna (Allen) Chappell, Debbie Keown, Sherry Pirkle, Jamie (David) Huddy, Ronnie (Brenda) Adkins, Jeff (Melanie) Adkins and Scott (Minda) Adkins along with many nieces, nephews and lifelong friend, Vicki Butler.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Hawesville United Methodist Church Family Life Center with burial following in Serenity Hills. Rita’s family will be greeting friends from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at Hawesville United Methodist Church Family Life Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mission Minded Women or Hawesville UMC Building Fund. Share your memories and condolences with her family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
