CLOVERPORT — Rita Ann Bratcher Gamble, 60, of Cloverport passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Rita was born December 20, 1961, in Hardinsburg to the late Ollie Dwain and Anna Louise DeWitt Bratcher. Rita was definitely an outdoor girl! She enjoyed working in the yard, tending her flowers, and even enjoyed mowing. She was a faithful member of New Life Baptist Church and her main joy and accomplishment in life was being with her family.
Leaving behind to mourn her passing, but celebrating the life that she lived is her son, Aaron Thomas (Kayle) Gamble of Evansville, Indiana; daughter, Katrina Nichole (Devin) Thomas of Grandview, Indiana; brothers, Ronald Dwayne (Carol) Bratcher of Hawesville and Terry Steven (Sharon) Bratcher of Hawesville; sisters, Carolyn Sue Burnett and Mary Lou (Robert) DeJarnette all of Cloverport; grandchildren, Oliver Dwain Thomas and Vivian Louise Thomas; and many nieces and nephews whom she had a special relationship with, along with several great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Rita’s amazing life will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at New Life Baptist Church, with Pastor Vance Hoppe officiating. Burial will follow at Cloverport Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Cloverport Funeral Home and the family will have private time from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at New Life Baptist Church on Wednesday.
