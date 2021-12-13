BREMEN — Rita Ann Gish, 74, of Bremen died December 11, 2021 at her residence. Ms. Gish was born in Muhlenberg County on June 21, 1947, she was a retired cafeteria worker in Bremen and a member of Neals Chapel General Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, GW and Dorothy Barber; sisters, Carolyn Nole and Sandra Smith; brothers, Gary Barber, Bibbie Barber, Raymond Barber, Ricky “Bud” Barber, Wallace Lee Barber; husband, Bobby Gish; and son, Morris Dwyer.
Survivors include her children, Michelle (David) Snider, Keith (Elizabeth) Dwyer; step-daughters, Vickie Miller, Kim Dennison, and Liz Wagner; grandsons, Jordan (Tori) Dwyer, Michael Murray; granddaughters, Kelly (Nathan) Garrett, Jessica Snider, Jennifer (Fernando) Aguilar, Destinee Dwyer, Nikki (Kyle) Cooper, Allison Dwyer; great grandchildren, Jacob Thome, Michael Harrison, Kaitlyn Garrett, Cheyanne Garrett, William Garrett; sisters, Paulette Miller, Mary Ford, Donna Williams.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Joey Todd officiating and Bro. Keith Howard assisting. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at
