Rita B. Stallings, 83, of Utica, passed away June 7, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born October 30, 1938, in McLean County, to the late David and Thelma Ball. Rita enjoyed birdwatching and photography and was a lover of all animals. She was fun-loving, inspiring, and motivational.
Along with her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her son, Robert Anthony Lindsey; her son-in-law, David Kirk; and her brothers, James K. Ball and George L. Ball.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Danny Stallings; her daughters, Sherry Kirk and Felicia Smith; her sons, Roger Dale Lindsey and Archie Lynn (Leila) Ball; her brother, Archie D. Lindsey; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Rita Stallings may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
