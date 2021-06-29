SACRAMENTO — Rita Darnell Payton, 74, of Sacramento died June 28, 2021 at Continue Care Hospital at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mrs. Payton was born on June 20, 1947. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, homemaker, and a believer. She was a member of Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Payton is preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna Shanks.
Survivors include her husband, Otis Payton; son, William Payton; daughters, Melissa (Joe) Woodburn, Mildred (Joe) Arnold; grandchildren, Stuart (Sarah) Payton, Trevor Woodburn, Aryel (Logan) Conrad, Joe Arnold III, Camron Daniels, Evvie Arnold; great-grandchildren, Will Payton, Ella Payton, Bentley Conrad; sisters, Brenda Whitmer, Jennifer Austin, Paulette West, Carlotta Biggs, Anna Torres.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Michael Chestnut officiating and Bro. Gary Whitworth assisting. Burial will follow in Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
