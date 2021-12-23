Rita Elder, 82, of Owensboro, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. She was born July 16, 1939, to the late William Patrick and Mary Ethel McCarthy. Rita worked at Brescia University and Precious Blood Catholic Church. She was also a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, where she dedicated most of her time to being an active member of her parish. She became a lay eucharistic minister to fulfill her ministry to the Catholic church. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Quilting was a way of life for Rita and her sister, Florence. She has spent many hours quilting with love for anybody that she could. She loved to give the gift of warmth and wanted people to experience the joy of having a quilt. Rita was a member of Hospice quilting group, where she donated the quilts to the residence of Hospice of Western Kentucky, all family members, and to anyone who wanted one. Her passion for quilting was so strong and beautiful that she inspired others to pique an interest in quilting. She taught so many people how to quilt and wanted to keep the art of quilting alive. Her legacy will live on through her stories that she told through the many quilts she had made.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Jim, Bill, Bob and Dennis McCarthy; and sister Mary Florence McCarthy.
Rita is survived by her husband, William Joseph Elder; sons Randy (Ann) Elder of Texas, Steve (Carol) Elder of Florida, Bruce (the late Anja) Elder of Whitesville and David (Cheryl) Elder of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Magdalen McCarthy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial to follow at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Precious Blood Catholic Church.
Expressions of sympathy can take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Elder.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Rita Elder and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.
com.
Commented