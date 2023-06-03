ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Rita Faye (Alvey) Texas, 66, of Rockport, Indiana, died Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Survivors: husband, James A. Texas; children, Vernon Alvey, Gladys Alvey, Terra McMahan, Diana Willison, Amy Fahey, Nancy Russelberg, Richard Texas, George Texas, James Texas, Linda Clark, and Anna Neely; and sisters, Thelma Campbell and Dorothy Kellems.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
