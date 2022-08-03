GREENVILLE — Rita Faye Yarbrough, 68, of Greenville, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 4:38 a.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was a cosmetologist and hairdresser.
Survivors: sons, Scott Tabb (fiancée Brandy Klees) and Adam Law (fiancée Kat Benton); brother, Kerry (Eveline) Sweeney; and sisters, Brenda (Mike) Rolley, Terrssa (Greg) Mayes, Donna (Lee) Mefford, and Shirley Sweeney.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Joines Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
