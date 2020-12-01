Rita Joyce Stewart Young, 77, of Owensboro passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her home. She was born on May 27, 1943, in Owensboro to the late Manford C. and Lola D. Sumner Stewart. Rita was a member of the Salvation Army Corps Church. She enjoyed yard sales and buying and selling antiques. She enjoyed Elvis and Jimmy Swaggart music. Rita’s true enjoyment came from having family gatherings and special time with her friends.
Rita was the central figure of the family; positively affected everyone she touched, a light where ever she went.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her infant daughter Leigh Ann and her brothers Manford D. Stewart Sr. and Gary Leon Stewart.
Rita is survived by her husband, William R. Young of 47 years; her daughters, Diana McKinney and Carla (Victor) Haworth; her grandchildren, Brandon, Jordan, Cassidi, Jared, Jesselyn, and Nathaniel; 10 great-grandchildren and a grandma to many more; her brothers, James (Mary) Stewart and Charles (Donna) Stewart; along with the love of many nieces, nephews and friends.
Private services will be held for immediate family. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date for friends and family to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Autism Association; PO Box 1703 New York, NY 10156.
All 25 loved ones who wish to honor Rita at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Young.
