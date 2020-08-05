GREENVILLE — Rita Kay Evans, 63, of Greenville, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 8:05 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a homemaker and member of Mud River Union Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Jenny Browning, William Evans Jr., Timothy Evans, Lena Bandy, Jesse Evans, and Shawna Watson; brothers, Randel Henderson, Kenny Smith, and Josh Smith; sisters, Cathy Pardue and Dieanna Hunt; and mother, Maxine Smith.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Mud River Union Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Commented