Rita Louise Sullivan, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Rita was born and raised in Whitesville to parents Richard and MaryAnne Mayfield and lived in Ohio County for the last 30 years. Rita was an RN and worked as a home health nurse in the county.
Rita was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her husband, Tom; son Michael; and granddaughter, Ellie Kaye, her “main squeeze.”
Rita was all heart. She will be missed by many, especially her siblings, Joan (Eugene) Foster, Rose (Jerry) Wilson, Dot (Allan) Askins, Frank (Vickie) Mayfield, Rachel Chapman, Donna (Donnie) Hagan, Janet Mayfield and Marsha (LuAnn) Mayfield; brother-in-law Norman Rumage (sister Linda Rumage deceased); special friend Mary Jane Rudisill; plus numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and all her friends.
All of Rita’s family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Thursday, Jan. 9. For more information, call 270-256-3625.
Commented