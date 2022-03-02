GREENVILLE — Rita Lynn Brown, 55, of Greenville, died on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 2:05 p.m. at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation. She was a medical transcriptionist.
Survivors: daughter, Madison Brown (fiance’ Charles Baize); father and step-mother, Hershel and Judy Drake; and sisters, Wanda (Bill) Cashmer, Deanna (Martie) Fleming, and Sandra Coy.
Service: 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Friendship Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Rita Brown Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
