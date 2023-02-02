Rita Marie Fleischmann Fahrendorf, 100 years and nine months, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home with family by her side. She was born Apr. 7, 1922, in Browns Valley to the late Joseph A. and Mary Anne Fischer Fleischmann.
Rita worked at GE before she married her husband, Carl, and she became a mother and homemaker. Rita was an active member of Sts. Joseph and Paul parish with a great devotion to Our Blessed Virgin Mary and the Rosary. She was an active member in the parish’s Altar Society, the Legion of Mary, the rosary makers at Blessed Mother parish, and the Daughters of Isabella. She volunteered in the parish as a Eucharistic Minister taking Communion to the homebound, helping with funeral luncheons, working at the St. Vincent De Paul Help Office, and driving her friends to appointments and church. Her volunteer service was recognized in 2004 by the Diocese of Owensboro when she was awarded the Sofia Award for Sts. Joseph and Paul parish.
She enjoyed her flowers, sewing, especially quilting, playing Bingo, and going to garage sales. Rita never knew a stranger and could talk to anyone and make them feel welcome. Above all, she was most proud of her four daughters and her smile was the brightest when her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were around.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Carl A. Fahrendorf; sisters, Eugenia Miles and Sister Robert Angela Fleischmann OSU; and brothers, Emil, Edwin, Oscar, Hubert, Paul, Urban, and Leo Fleischmann.
She is survived by her daughters, Janice (Mike) Sweeney of Owensboro, Jeanette (George) Smithberger of Scott Depot, West Virginia, Joyce (Robbie) McCarty of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Judith (John) Carstens of Springfield, Illinois; grandchildren, Laura (Chris) Priest, David (Theresa) Sweeney, Erin Smithberger (Alex Bryan), Eric (Katie) Smithberger, Glen Smithberger, Amanda (Mike) Peters, Adam (Rachael) McCarty, Patrick McCarty, Lily Carstens, Katie Carstens, and Jacob Carstens; great-grandchildren, Tyler Priest, Tanner Priest, Maddie Sweeney, Griffin Sweeney, Eli Bryan, Lucy Smithberger, Henry Smithberger, Elianna Peters, Ian McCarty, Connor McCarty, Eva McCarty, and Guin McCarty; brothers, Br. Conrad Fleischmann of the Abbey of Gethsemani, Trappist, and Melvin Fleischmann of Owensboro; and many nieces and nephews.
The family appreciates the wonderful and loving care Rita received from all of the staff at the Carmel Home in the eight and a half years she lived there.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. The burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 p.m., with prayers and the Rosary at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carmel Home, the Alzheimer’s Association, or Sts Joseph and Paul Parish.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Fahrendorf. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Rita Marie Fleischmann Fahrendorf and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented