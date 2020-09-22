Rita Pamela Greenwell Adams, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
She was born Jan. 14, 1958, in Owensboro, to the late Robert Thomas and Mary Elizabeth Clark Greenwell. Rita was a superior cook and baker, often remembering her recipes from memory alone. She loved talking about her time as the head cook at Mount St. Joseph where she started right after high school and spent 18 years. Rita also worked with her family at The Family Bakery, formally Diane’s Bakery where she spent countless hours cooking and baking her favorite recipes for all to enjoy. She also enjoyed singing and loved her cats Reese and Marji.
Rita always carried a positive attitude with her wherever she went, was known to send you a card for no other reason than to just cheer you up and let you know she was thinking about you. If you knew Rita, you knew her favorite saying was “one day at a time”.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Maxwell “Max” Adams in 2018; a brother, Ronald Greenwell; and a sister, Patsy Greenwell.
Rita is survived by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Adams, of Owensboro; sons, Thomas Edward Adams and Charles Anthony Adams, both of Owensboro; several brothers and sisters, Paula (Don) Ward, of Whitesville, Fred (Connie) Greenwell, of Rome, Donna Wedding, of Owensboro, Cindy (Kenny) Johnson, of Minnesota, Monica Wilson, of Calhoun, Diane (Tim) Roberts, of Friendly Village, Roch (Karen) Greenwell, of Owensboro, and Dan (Beth) Greenwell, of Stanley; sisters-in-law, Nancy Greenwell, of Owensboro, and Melanie Adams, of North Carolina; three aunts, Betty Greenwell, Elizabeth Clark, and Ann Jenkins; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Rita Adams, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held Thursday September 24, 2020 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Entombment will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Owensboro Humane Society.
Memories and condolences for the family of Rita Adams may be left at www.glenncares.com.
