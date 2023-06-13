Rita Regina Howard Szemethy, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Carmel Home. She was born Feb. 8, 1939, in Whitesville to the late Joseph Orval Howard and Mary Golda Smith Howard. Rita was a homemaker who raised and cared for seven children and was a long-time member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Louis Szemethy, Sr.; two sisters, Grace Dyer and Eleanor Wathen; and a brother, Leo Howard.
Rita is survived by a daughter, Mary (Kevin) Lasley; six sons, Louis (Joan) Szemethy, Jr., Joe Szemethy, Brian (Theresa) Szemethy, Emery (Mitzi) Szemethy, Bob (Kim) Szemethy, and Steve (Jennifer) Szemethy; 12 grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Sr. Ann Marie Howard; three brothers, Ed Howard, Leonard (Eva) Howard, and Martin (Gwen) Howard; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Rita will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Fr. Pat Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Carmel Home and Memorial Masses being said.
Memories and condolences for the family of Rita Szemethy may be left at www.glenncares.com.
