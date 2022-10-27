Rita Sue Kempf, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 4, 1950, in Ohio County to the late Kenneth Rowe and Anise Ross Brown. Rita retired from Walmart, owned Rita Beauty Boutique, and also worked at Wendell Foster Center. She attended Liberty Lighthouse Church in Owensboro.
Rita loved her family dearly. She enjoyed participating in clown ministry by spreading the word of God through laughter and love. Rita was very spiritual, and her love for the Lord was endless.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Albert Kempf; son, David Lee Wallace; grandchild, David Lee Wallace, Jr.; and great-grandchild, Emma Nicole Hamilton.
Rita is survived by her children, Tracy Wallace Centeno of Owensboro, Tammy (Oren) Metts of Owensboro, and Terri (Louis) Payne of Owensboro; grandchildren, Tyler Hamilton, Morgan Horn, Hunter Smiley, Spenser Wallace, Chrisitan Dean, Andrew Ferry, Branden Ferry, Kaley Payne, Preston Wallace, and Tommy Hawkins; and siblings, Paul Lynn (Judy) Brown of Owensboro and Kenneth Wayne (Faye) Brown of Lexington.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Kempf. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Rita Sue Kempf and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
