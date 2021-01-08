Rita Sue Nickens, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. She was born Sept. 12, 1945, in Daviess County to the late Ben and Shirley Eaton. Rita was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church. She graduated from college with a degree in business administration and ended her working career as a manager at Lincoln Laboratories. Rita enjoyed gardening, hunting with her husband, Jarold, on the family farm, traveling and spending time with family and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2017; grandson Nickolas Jaynes; and sisters Benita Brown and Sandra Watkins.
Rita is survived by her daughters, Leslie Jaynes Phelps and Mary Katherine Shah; grandchildren Aaron Shah, Zachary Shah, Hannah Jaynes, Eden Jaynes, Bethany Jaynes, Merci Jaynes, Jackson Shah and Joshua Jaynes; sisters Carolyn Pierce and Janice Manaway; and brothers Wendell Eaton and Tom Eaton.
A service with limited attendance will take place at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Those attending the visitation or funeral service for Rita Nickens should conduct themselves according to current health and safety protocols. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy near the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Shop with a Cop.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
