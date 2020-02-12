Rob Clouse, 47, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday Feb. 8, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Jan. 26, 1973, in Owensboro. Rob started his passion for the military at a young age by listening to stories from his grandfather, reading books, spending all four years of high school in the JROTC and was even in the Army Reserves his senior year. After high school graduation, he spent five years of active duty with the Army in Germany. He then transitioned to the Army National Guard for 15 years and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom from Jan. 31, 2004, to Feb. 1, 2005, until fully retiring.
Rob also loved to cook, go fishing, camping, watching UK basketball and NY Yankees baseball and most recently picked up woodworking as a hobby. He loved his family, very much enjoyed aggravating his children and had a huge heart for helping others, including his military brothers.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Arnold Boarman; his paternal grandparents, Martin and Carmel Yeckering; and a special aunt, Diana Yeckering Oliver.
Rob is survived by his parents, Pat and Judy Boarman Yeckering; his wife and soulmate of 23 years, Brandi Simpson Clouse; his four children, Mason, Brandon, Caden and Emma Grace Clouse; his only grandchild, Hannah Gayle Nicole; his maternal grandmother, Toby Boarman; a sister, April Wathen; niece and nephew Alex and Lucas; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his very special and large military family.
Services for Rob Clouse will be 10 a.m. Friday at Life Community Church, where visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens in the Field of Honor with full military honors.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at University of Louisville Hospital, especially to the 5 West Neuro ICU team.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the PTSD Foundation of America, 9724 Derrington Road, Houston, TX 77064 or at ptsdusa.org.
Memories and condolences for the family of Rob Clouse may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
