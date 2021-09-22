CALHOUN — Robbie Keown, 34, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at his home near Calhoun. Robert Anthony Keown was born Oct. 8, 1986, in Owensboro to Alisha Keown Williams and was better known as “Robbie” to both his family and friends. Robbie was a loving son, husband and father of three children. He received three degrees in college in Owensboro and always went after what he wanted. On Oct. 5, 2018, he was married to the former Carley Marie Hollander, and they are raising two daughters, Briar and Avery, and a son, Tripp. Robbie had a passion for hunting. He was always up for a new outdoor adventure. Robbie was the most hard-working and goal-driven man you’d ever meet. He loved his wife, children and family so much. He had a drive and a fight in him that everyone admired. Robbie was known for his love of the woods, his infectious smile, work ethic and his kind and loving heart for his family.
Robbie was preceded in death by a grandfather, Joseph Eugene Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Carley Keown; a son, Tripp Keown; two daughters, Briar Keown and Avery Keown; his mother, Alisha Keown Williams (Gary) of Owensboro; his grandparents, Larry and Betty Keown of Beech Grove and Joyce Williams of Owensboro; and two sisters, Shelby Laney (Noble) and their son, Preston of Oklahoma City and Karah Williams and her children, Mia and Collin of Owensboro.
Services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Friends may visit with Robbie’s family from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Robbie’s services will also be streamed live at 7 p.m. Wednesday on www.muster
Share your memories and photos of Robbie at muster
Commented