Robbie Martin Miller, 89, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Robbie retired from Green River Steel in 1984 and later established his own insurance agency in Owensboro. He was a member of Third Baptist Church for over 70 years.
Unbeknownst to Robbie, he was a daring sportsman, going whitewater rafting, skiing and racecar driving. He shared his accidental love of danger with his granddaughters, gifting them with motorcycles, go-carts, pocket knives and trampolines.
Robbie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice Compton Miller; his daughter, Tracy Miller Ford of Lebanon, Tennessee, and John Ford, a son-in-law who was more like a son; and daughter Misty L. Miller of Maceo. Robbie is also survived by his beloved granddaughters, Casey Ford of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and Shyann Ford of Calabasas, California; his brothers, James (Patty) Miller of Maceo and Ray Penrod of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Masks are required.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family extends special thanks to his caregivers, Patty Pate and Chelsea Pate, Owensboro Home Health and Hospice of Western Kentucky.
An online memorial video has been posted to YouTube: “Robbie Martin Miller Memorial.”
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Third Baptist Church or the Daviess County Animal Shelter.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented