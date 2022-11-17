Robert A. “Bobby” Meserve went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, October 30, 2022. Bobby was born December 12, 1958, in Knottsville. He was a graduate of Trinity High School, class of 1977. Work eventually took him to the Sequatchie Valley area in 1989 where he was a lineman and a foreman for many companies in the area. It was here that Bobby met the love of his life, Barbara. He became a proud dad to Brian and Poppy to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bobby was a dedicated family man and friend. He was always helping others and very seldom let anyone return the help he had given. Bobby was very passionate about children and Donate Life.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Harley Meserve and Emmett Meserve; stepson, Christopher Michael Evans; great-grandson, Tate Evans; brothers, William Meserve, Jake Meserve, Jerry Meserve, Larry Meserve, and Calvin “Wavy” Meserve; brothers-in-law, Melvin Hagan, John “Diddle” Lanham, and Bill Christian; and sisters-in-law, Loretta Meserve and Juretta Meserve.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Barbara Broom Meserve, of Jasper, Tennessee; stepson, Brian (Stephanie) Evans of Jasper, Tennessee; brother, Patrick “Boonie” (Rosemary) Meserve; five sisters, Wanda Lanham, Clara (Dick) Johnson, Katie Christian, Linda (Alan) Howard, and Murty Hagan (Carl Gray), all of Knottsville/Whitesville area; sisters-in-law, Sherry Meserve Troutman of Florida and Frances Meserve of Knottsville; grandsons, Brian (Lindsey) Evans II and Michael Evans of Jasper, Tennessee; and great-grandchildren, Elliot Wayne Evans, Addison Kate Evans, and expecting the arrival of Rhett Evans.
A funeral service was held November 1, 2022, at Jasper Memorial Funeral Home in Jasper, Tennessee.
