Robert A. Goatee Sr., 61, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky, surrounded by his family, at home.
He was born Sept. 7, 1958, in Daviess County to the late Bobby Goatee (Sally Gholson) and Millie Goatee (James Fulkerson Sr.). He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Goatee; and a brother, James Fulkerson Jr.
He spent his life working on cars as a career and hobby, playing the guitar and spending time with his family. He was a member at Union Grove Church.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Diana Goatee; a son, Robert Goatee Jr.; two stepdaughters, Elesha Heifner (Scott) and Nikki Ringham (Brenda); four grandchildren; brothers, Tony Goatee (Kathy), Don “Ducky” Goatee (Lisa), David Fulkerson, all of Owensboro, Cory Goatee (Veronica) of Mulvane, Kansas and Dennis Crafton of Ohio County; and two sisters, Laurel McClintock (Parker), of Derby, Kansas, and Lilly Sweet, of Mulvane.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Union Grove Church located at 1778 Taffy Road, Hartford, KY 42347.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Robert’s family. Condolences may be offered via mail to Union Grove Church at the address above.
