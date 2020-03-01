DALLAS, Texas — Robert A. Moors recently moved to Heaven and is enjoying the scenery with his new neighbors, but most importantly, he is basking in the glory of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.
He was born October 1939 in Owensboro to Robert E. and Mattie Pearl Moors. He passed February 2020 in Dallas, Texas. Robert served in the U.S. Navy, had a deep passion for aviation, hunting and classic cars, adored his granddaughter, and most importantly, was a servant of Jesus.
He spent the better part of his life sharing God’s word, and he hopes that you will all join him at the Pearly Gates in the future. We ask that you remember all the good times spent in fellowship and conversation with Robert.
Post cremation, Robert will travel the world via sailing and skydiving. If you feel inclined to donate in memory of Robert, he asked that you consider a children’s charity organization.
He is survived by his son Scott Moors; granddaughter Ainslee Moors; and brother Gene Shepherd.
