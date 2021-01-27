Robert Alan Englehart, 73, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. He died peacefully with COVID-19 complications at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 8, 1947, in Washington, Indiana, to the late Richard and Margaret Englehart. He was a graduate of Washington High School in Washington, Indiana, and Rose Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana, with a degree in mechanical engineering. Alan was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He retired in 2007 from Texas Gas Transmission Corporation after enjoying his work on the pipeline for almost 38 years.
In his retirement, he enjoyed coffee and lunches out with his many friends, traveling with his family, working outside in his yard and garden and preparing his fantasy baseball team. He also would spend his time at his family farm, Veale Creek Properties in Washington, Indiana. He was a devoted member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, serving for many years on the finance committee.
In addition to his parents, Alan is preceded in death by his in-laws, Kenneth and Josephine Helwig; and his brother, Jim Englehart.
Alan is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Becky Helwig Englehart; son Andy Englehart (Sabrina); grandson Owen Paul Englehart of Washington, Indiana; daughter Kelly Englehart of Owensboro; sister Sherry Englehart Gill (Jack) of Tempe, Arizona; sister-in-law Sandy Englehart of Washington, Indiana; brother-in-law Billy Helwig (Sally) of Owensboro; sister-in-law Vicki Marshall (Mark) of Owensboro; brother-in-law Glenn Helwig of Owensboro; nephews Yancy Gill (Sarah) of Tempe, Arizona, Bryan Englehart (Connie) of Washington, Indiana, Will Helwig (Rose) of Owensboro and Adam Marshall (Marianna) of Owensboro; nieces Carrie Murdoch (Bruce) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Lori Morrison of Brownsburg, Indiana, Lee Hall of Owensboro and Amy Crabtree (Dale) of Owensboro; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the physicians and nurses who cared for Alan on the COVID Critical Care unit. They are angels on earth.
Visitation for Mr. Englehart will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A service with limited attendance will be held at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Englehart shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors beneath the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Boulware Mission Inc., 609 Wing Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303.
