Robert Allan Bevil, 64, of Owensboro, passed away on May 30, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Nov. 15, 1955, in Daviess County, to Robert Ray and Martine D. Bevil. Robert was employed at Precision Roll Grinder where he worked as a machinist and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR, playing bingo and working on cars.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ray Bevil.
He is survived by a son, Bobby Ray Bevil; daughter, Chrystal Dawn Bevil; mother, Martine D. Bevil; brother, Jerry R. Bevil; sisters, Jane Schaefer and Sarah Basham; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives.
