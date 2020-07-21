Robert Allen “Frenchie” French, 67, of Whitesville, died on July 18, 2020, at the Heartford House surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 19, 1953, in Daviess County, to the late Phil and Nellie May French. Bob enjoyed UK basketball, Nascar and barbeques with family and friends. He was a retired coal miner, having worked for Zielinski Brothers, Triad Mining and Western Kentucky Minerals.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Don and his father-in-law Louis Baxter.
Bob is survived by his wife, Teresa Baxter French; his children, Allen (Christy) Morris, Michelle (Chris Burnett) French, Bobby (Courtney) French; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Bill (Elsie) French, Vivian (Mort) Montgomery and Jim (Karen) French; sister-in-law, Jeannie French; mother-in-law June Baxter; brother-in-law Kevin (Michelle) Baxter; and many special nieces and nephews.
The family wants to thank his hospice and Heartford House caregivers for the great care they provided for Bob, and all the friends and family that stopped by to see him, they really brightened his days.
A private family funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Cecil Funeral Home with burial following at St Mary’s Cemetery in Whitesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Robert French Memorial fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or donations can be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
