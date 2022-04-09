Vail, Colo. — Robert “Bob” Allen Hay, 69, of Vail, Colorado, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Denver Health Center in Denver, Colorado.
Bob was born in Owensboro, Kentucky Nov. 5, 1952 to the late Walter Donald “Don” Hay and Mona Katherine (Roberts) Hay.
Bob was a graduate of Daviess County High School. He joined the United States Navy in 1972 and had served on the West Coast as a nuclear electronics technician, was an instructor at the Naval Prototype in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and had been stationed aboard the USS Mt. Hood and the USS Long Beach. After 10 years of active duty in the Navy, he held a civil service job as an electrician at Naval Base Kitsap Keyport in Keyport, Washington until his retirement. While working for the government, he also attended Washington State University and was an instructor at the local community college. In recent years, Bob was a ski instructor with Vail Ski School. He also had a love for music and was a member of Maceo Baptist Church in Maceo, Kentucky.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Dawson and Ora Hay; and his aunt, Joyce Hay.
Bob is survived by his son, Paul Dameon Marsch; his grandson, Ethan Zachary Marsch; his siblings, Donna Burrows and her husband, Bob; Marty Hay and his wife, Kim; and Barry Hay and his wife, Kim; his aunt, Dianne (Hay) Abel; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
