Robert Allen Lanham, 53, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 28, 1970, in Daviess County to the late James and Patricia Patterson Lanham. Robert had worked at Swedish Match.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Christopher Lanham.
He is survived by a daughter, Ashley Lanham; son, Jonathan Lanham; grandchild, Dawson Lanham; mother of his children, Jennifer Lanham; parents, Don and Sheila Rhineburger; brother, J.R. Rhineburger; sister, Melissa Howard; cousin, Melody Isbill who was his “rock”; and a sister-in-law, Lora Lanham.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
James H. Davis
Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
