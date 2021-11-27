Robert Allen Matlock, 66, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at his home. He was born August 29, 1955 in Owensboro to the late Eugene and Eva Farmer Matlock. Robert retired from the Owensboro Sanitation Department as a truck driver. He enjoyed working a lawn mowers and loved spending time with his family and grandkids.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Andy Matlock; and a brother, David Matlock.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Pat Matlock; two daughters, Mandy Matlock (John Bullington) and Christina Barnett (James); six grandchildren, Trevor Bullington, Andrew Holtkamp, Baylee Barnett, Kelsey Barnett, Justin Bullington and Gaven Bullington; and his siblings, Judy Kasinger, Larry Matlock (Debbi), Sue Garrett, Patsy Brumley (Keith), Eva Payne (David), Mark Matlock, Alice Douglas, Rick Matlock and Janice Matlock.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
