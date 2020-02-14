Robert Allen Mays, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home. Born in Daviess County on Jan. 17, 1962, he was a truck driver. Mr. Mays enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR and watching the NFL.
Surviving are his parents, Alton and Jamie Shain; children Melissa Hughes, Brandon Mays, Destiney Mays, Zachary Mays, Josh Mays and James Mays; grandchildren Isaiah Cavender and Jesse Hughes; siblings Mary Edwards, Teresa Partridge, Angela Mintz, Rachael Ruffin, Shelly Owens, Janet Overton, Larry Mays and Jimmy Mays; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Immanuel Baptist Church, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service.
Cardinal Cremation is entrusted with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Mays Family, c/o Jamie Shain, 2736 W. Sixth St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
