ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Robert Allen O’Risky, 91, of Rockport, Indiana, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Mt. Vernon Nursing & Rehabilitation in Mt. Vernon, Indiana. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He previously worked for Sigeco and was a pastor and founder of the Trust Jesus ministry.
Survivor: wife, Rebecca (Louden) O’Risky.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Alexander Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Bethel Christian Center, P.O. Box 174, Rockport, IN 47635.
