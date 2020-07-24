DUNDEE — Robert Amel Schroader, of Dundee, passed away July 23, 2020, at his home under hospice care. He was born March 25, 1938, to the late Jesse and Lossie Renfrow Schroader in Sunnydale, Kentucky. He retired from the City of Hartford and loved watching the Kentucky Wildcats play. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Velma Scott Schroader; a son, Scottie Schroader; a brother, Leonard Schroader; and two brothers-in-law, Jackie Brown and Carroll Rudder.
He is survived by his sons, Robert Paul (Brenda) Schroader of Dundee, Michael Bruce (Maurena) Schroader of Fordsville and Allen Keith Schroader of Hartford; a nephew who was like a son, Kevin Schroader of Hartford; grandchildren, Brandon Schroader and Dylan Schroader, both of Dundee, Michael Schroader and Logan Schroader, both of Fordsville, Christopher (April) Schroader of Deanfield, Mandy Schroader of Owensboro, Elicia (Brian) Schroader-Striplin, Heather Cox, Colton Ralph and Tiffany (James) Brown, all of Fordsville; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris Rudder and Carolyn (David) Matthews, both of Beaver Dam; a sister-in-law, Ruth Schroader of Hartford; and a friend, Monnie Harrison of Dundee.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbros
Due to state requirements, we are limited to 50% of our seating capacity, and face masks are required.
Commented