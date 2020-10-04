Robert Amos Simpson, 65, of Curdsville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Robert Amos Simpson was born on Dec. 30, 1954, in Owensboro to the late Laurn Benson “L.B.” and Sarah Louella Ray Simpson. He was a Christian and worked as an auto mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dora Roger Simpson; and a nephew, John Marshall Simpson.
Survivors include a son, Robert Andrew Simpson of Calhoun; a daughter, Rachel Simpson of Beech Grove; stepmother, Jane Simpson of Franklin; three brothers, Wayne Simpson of Franklin, Jimmy Simpson of Calhoun and Tommy Simpson of Henderson; two sisters, Darlene Edge of Hawesville and Laura Slaton of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. John Brackett officiating. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery. Friends may visit with Roberts’s family from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service Wednesday. Robert’s services will be streamed live at 11 a.m. Wednesday on www.mus
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Robert’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Robert Amos Simpson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Robert Amos Simpson Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
