DRAKESBORO — Robert Arnold “Sunshine” Glenn, 62, of Drakesboro, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 9:45 P.M. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. He worked for the Greenville Utilities Commission and was of the Presbyterian faith.
Survivors: companion, Sharon Glenn; daughters, Kellie (William) Grayson and Rebecca Glenn; and sisters, Elizabeth (Larry) Bullock and Roberta (Eddie) Dortch.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented