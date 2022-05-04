CLOVERPORT — Robert (Bert) Ames Ell, 79, of Cloverport passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family after a long illness.
He was born December 5, 1942, in Schenectady, New York to the late Lou and Betty Ell. He retired from Commonwealth Aluminum in 2006 after 30 years of service. His family lost a father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 32 years, Janice Waltrip Ell; and a brother, Lee Ell.
Those left to remember him include his children, Jenny Bradley of Cloverport, Sissy (Gene) Hagan of Stanley, Larry (Regina) Ell of Lewisport, Scott (Amy) Bradley of Cloverport, Libby (Craigg) Ell Powers of Tell City, Indiana, and Shannon Bradley of Cloverport; a brother, Tim Ell of Cloverport; 20 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to thank Breckinridge Memorial Health, the staff at Breckinridge Cardiac Rehab, and Hosparus Health for their support and kindness during his illness.
The funeral service will be 5 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Cloverport Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Mattingly officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, and from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the BMH Foundation or Hosparus Health.
