Robert “Blackie” Sorrells, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Central City on Oct. 4, 1938, to the late Beatrice Robinson. Blackie served in the U.S. Army and was self-employed with his own heating and air business. He enjoyed fishing, model cars and drawing. Blackie was a musician and very much enjoyed music. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Along with his mother, Blackie was preceded in death by his son, Robert Sorrells Jr., and several siblings.
Blackie is survived by wife of 40 years, Sandra Ann Tong Sorrells; his children, Daphne (Brent) Cole, Vickie (Steve) Feko, Miranda (Jake) Austin, Jeff (Lisa) Heifner and Jenny (James) Cain; his grandchildren, Ella, Jax, Michael, Amber, Krista, Heather, Jamie, Ashley, Ashley, Austin and Preston; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, Indiana. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Blackie in person at the visitation or funeral are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky; 3419 Wathens Crossing; Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Sorrells. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Robert “Blackie” Sorrells and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented