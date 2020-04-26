UTICA — Robert “Bob” Boyken, 74, of Utica, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home. Bob retired from Boilermakers Local #40 and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include a son, Robert Boyken Jr. of Winchester; a daughter, Christine Smith; stepdaughters Robin Atwell and D.J. Drury; brothers Melvin H. Boyken Jr. and William Murray Boyken; and sisters Junie Hicks and Teresa Hudson.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, public funeral services will be held at a later date.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Bob’s family.
