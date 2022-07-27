Robert “Bob” C. Shrewsberry, 58, of Owensboro passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born April 6, 1964, to the late Carroll Shrewsberry and Patricia Rearden Shrewsberry. Bob graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School, class of 1982, and worked as an automotive machinist most of his life. He enjoyed drag racing, grilling, family cookouts, golf, playing the guitar, and singing karaoke. Being extremely family-oriented, Bob loved Christmas as he expertly wrapped all the gifts in the same theme paper and cherished his “Christmas Vacation” Advent House. He was the biggest fan of his grandson, Easton, and loved watching all his little league baseball games. Bob had personality plus and was mischievous with a great sense of humor which always made him the life of every party.
In addition to his father, Bob also was preceded in death by his brother, Brad Shrewsberry in 2011.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his wife of 23 years, Mary Cronin Shrewsberry; three daughters, Amanda Leigh Glenn (Patrick Tines), Amanda Nichole Murry (Rachel), and Haley Ann Adams (Cory); mother, Pat Harralson (Larry); grandchildren, Gabe Glenn, Molly Glenn, Easton Murry, Parker Murry, and a soon-to-be Baby Adams; sister, Dee Dee McGehee (Alex); sister-in-law, Frankie Shrewsberry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Bob Shrewsberry will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Thursday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, both at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Pius X Renovation Fund, 3418 Highway 144, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories for Bob’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
